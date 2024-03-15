Parth Jindal and the making of an institution of the future

Early 2018. Mumbai. Three big guys were seated comfortably at the lunch table. On one of the middling afternoons in February, Sajjan Jindal, Seshagiri Rao and Jayant Acharya huddled for the mid-day meal, which the trio had been having together for years. Usually, the afternoon spread was also the time when the three—group chairman of JSW Group, group CFO and joint managing director and CEO of JSW Steel, respectively—would have something else on their plate: A quick informal, mini update on top business developments.
