Parth Jindal, Managing Director, JSW Cement and JSW Paint

Image: Mexy Xavier



During his time at Harvard Business School (HBS), Parth Jindal was keenly aware of the need to move the JSW Group away from cyclical businesses. Steel, its mainstay, was subject to the vagaries of the commodity cycle. Why not explore opportunities in adjacent but less cyclical industries, he thought.



It was during his second year that Jindal worked on a project to understand the group and identify new business opportunities. He’d gotten a four-credit course approved by HBS. “There was also the desire to do something on my own and not just spend time in the legacy steel business,” says Jindal, MD, JSW Cement. This would also help him cement his position with employees. He didn’t want his identity to be tied to primogeniture.





(This story appears in the 31 December, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)