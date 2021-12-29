Mihir Parekh, Executive director, Nilkamal

Image: Hemant Mishra for Forbes India



Imagine your teacher in school repeating how plastic is a non-renewable resource and not good for the environment, and you are sitting in class all self-conscious because you come from a family that’s ubiquitous with plastic products for four decades.



Meet Mihir Parekh, executive director at Nilkamal, the first member of the fourth generation to join the legacy business. “From back then itself, I started spending time to understand why is plastic bad,” says Parekh. And the answer he came up with: Because it is being used and disposed incorrectly. The problem for Parekh to solve, thus, was—can he build something sustainable and reusable?





(This story appears in the 31 December, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)