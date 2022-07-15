How Nomura is building its India business





It was December 2016 when global private equity fund Advent International acquired a significant minority stake in investment and wealth management firm ASK Group. At that point ASK was managing assets of over Rs 29,480 crore ($4.4 billion). It was the third deal Advent was closing in two years, and the first cheque to be cut for an India deal from their then newly raised $13 billion fund. Advent’s India team roped in Nomura’s investment banking team for support on the financial aspect of the business since it was their first investment in the wealth management business and also the first from their new fund.



“We selected Nomura to lead the process because of their reputation in the financial services industry. They were instrumental in helping us navigate a complex transaction and their dedication to ensuring a successful outcome was admirable,” says Shweta Jalan, head of Advent International in India.



In 2018-19, the management of ASK decided to take their company public and Nomura took them for roadshows. Even as they were pinning their hopes on the IPO, capital markets tanked and the plan was put on the backburner. But the firm hired Nomura in 2020 to undertake a financing exercise and by March 2021, they were appointed to undertake the sale of the promoter’s stake and some of the shareholder’s stake which included Advent’s stake. After running a full-blown global domestic sale process, the sale was closed in February this year. According to a report by thecapitalquest.com in October 2021, global private equity firm Blackstone acquired 71.25 percent stake in the company. By the time the sale was officially announced in February 2022, the deal value was pegged at $1 billion and ASK’s assets under management (AUM) was over $10.6 billion. It is estimated that Advent took home nearly four times on its investment.





