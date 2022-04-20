



The old office ‘para’ (area) or what is known as BBD Bagh is testament to the old businesses that were built in this part of the city, where once Kolkata’s elite thrived. While many offices have shifted addresses, one that continues to sit grandiosely amongst the old ones is the white heritage building where Benu Gopal Bangur’s family runs its show from, the owners of the third largest cement company in the country and one of the handful of billionaires from Bengal.



It was way back in 1977 that BG Bangur incorporated Shree Cement. In 1983 they commissioned its first plant in Rajasthan and in 1985 it began production. Until then a family business, in 1995 BG Bangur’s family gained full control of the business.





