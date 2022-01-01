Blockchain.com reportedly exploring IPO this year

The crypto firm is reportedly set to go public in light of a recent valuation that places the company at $14 billion

By Shashank Bhardwaj

Image: Shutterstock

UK-based cryptocurrency startup Blockchain.com is interviewing banks for an initial public offering (IPO), according to reports, which may happen as early as this year.

Blockchain.com is a financial services firm based in London that began as the first Bitcoin blockchain explorer. The company specialises in developing crypto wallets that allow customers to transfer, receive, and manage Bitcoin, Bitcoin cash, and Ether. Blockchain.com processes one-third of all bitcoin network transactions and has around 37 million verified users.

Since its inception in 2011, Blockchain.com has raised $500 million in funding, including a $300 million round led by DST Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and VY Capital in March 2021. Following a recent investment round with major venture capital firms, the company is now valued at around $14 billion.

While sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the talks were just preliminary discussions and that the firm's plans could change at any time, Blockchain.com is the latest crypto company in line to explore an IPO. Kraken, a cryptocurrency exchange and one of the world's oldest Bitcoin exchanges, is slated to go public as well.

Earlier this month, Blockchain.com had introduced BCAM–an asset management solution aimed at institutional and high-net-worth investors–in partnership with Altis Partners, an investment firm that manages futures portfolios. BCAM is powered by Blockchain.com, while investment management services are provided by Altis. BCAM, which will track Bitcoin's price against the US dollar, aims to reduce the risk of investing in Bitcoin by providing "algorithm-based risk-managed exposure" to the currency.

Blockchain.com also plans to expand beyond crypto by offering a trading platform for retail and institutional clients, in addition to custody, clearing, and settlement services. According to The Wall Street Journal, company co-founder and CEO Peter Smith hopes to have foreign-currency exchange, corporate shares, options, and other financial products available on the platform by the end of 2024.

The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash

WazirX co-founders shifting base to Dubai

Read More..

Blockchain.com reportedly exploring IPO this year

Read More..

CoinDCX raises over $135 million in fresh funding round, now worth $2 billion

Read More..

Atari terminates blockchain joint venture with ICICB Group

Read More..

Monero's July hard fork confirmed by its community

Read More..

Backed by Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, WonderFi set to acquire Canadian exchange Coinberry

Read More..

US Govt Links North Korea to Axie Infinity Hack

Read More..

Jack Dorsey's first tweet NFT resells for only $280

Read More..

Opera crypto browser now available on iOS

Read More..

Beanstalk Stablecoin protocol loses $182 million in governance exploit

Read More..

Jack Dorsey vs. Vladimir Tenev on Bitcoin transaction fees

Read More..

Ripple claims 'a very big win' in SEC case

Read More..

Argentinian town to invest in crypto mining to fight inflation, upgrade rail infra

Read More..

Pantera Capital closing fundraise for its blockchain fund after raising $1.3 billion

Read More..

Homegrown blockchain co Polygon commits to go carbon neutral this year

Read More..

NBA registers four NFT trademarks

Read More..

US crypto expert jailed 63 months for helping North Korea

Read More..

Fortnite developer Epic Games raises $2 billion to build for the metaverse

Read More..

Indian companies storm the metaverse and NFT space

Read More..

Coinbase is producing a movie trilogy on Bored Ape NFTs

Read More..

Multiple Indian Twitter accounts hacked, NFT content posted

Read More..

German police shut down $1.3 billion illegal darknet firm

Read More..

Meta tests sale of virtual goods in metaverse

Read More..

Bitcoin 2022 Conference: Bitcoin Maximalists attack national currencies

Read More..

Binance Gets In-Principle Approval to Operate as Crypto Broker in Abu Dhabi

Read More..

EU limits Russians' crypto investments to 10k Euros

Read More..

Coinbase suspends UPI payments in India three days after launch

Read More..

From KFC to Tesla, Dell: Crypto-curious corporations struggle to find right recipe

Read More..

In Texas, crypto miners turn to solar power

Read More..

South Africa concludes technical Proof-of-Concept for its CBDC settlement system

Read More..

Terra buys $200 million in AVAX for reserves

Read More..

Bitcoin will remain as a standard: Chess world champion Garry Kasparov

Read More..

Coinbase launches in India

Read More..

Meta working on virtual money 'Zuck Bucks': report

Read More..

Germany closes Russian darknet marketplace Hydra

Read More..

Britain paves way to accept stablecoin

Read More..

Crypto industry reels from $600 million hack

Read More..

NFT of Nelson Mandela's arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000

Read More..

Bank of England calls for tighter regulation of cryptocurrencies

Read More..

ECB's Lagarde 'concerned' about crypto use to dodge Russia sanctions

Read More..

Crypto provides fix for some in crisis-hit Afghanistan

Read More..

Bitcoin to the rescue: Cryptocurrencies' role in Ukraine

Read More..

Digital art in spotlight as Dubai makes crypto hub bid

Read More..

G7 looks to thwart cryptoassets use as Russian sanctions dodge

Read More..

Can cryptocurrencies give Russia, others breather from economic sanctions?

Read More..

Cryptocurrencies enter Russia-Ukraine conflict

Read More..

Russia seeks to regulate cryptocurrencies

Read More..

Donald Trump's NFT collection to laud his own presidency

Read More..