Investors call it the 'Amazon of Construction'. Meet the builders of Infra.Market, the now $2.5 billion behemoth

For us, staying profitable is by default... what’s the point in running a business if you don’t make money?: Aaditya Sharda, co-founder, Infra.market

Image: Neha Mithbawkar for Forbes India



February 2019. The early morning, no-frills flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru was jam-packed. It was 5 am on a Friday, and groggy passengers dozed off minutes after the smooth take off. Aaditya Sharda and Souvik Sengupta, though, displayed ample signs of nerves, much like first-time flyers. The moment the seat-belt sign was switched off, the duo hurriedly opened the overhead bin, pulled out a voluminous file, and anxiously started flipping through the pages.



Sharda looked tense. “Are you sure you have properly rehearsed your part?” he asked his friend. Sengupta, too, felt twitchy. “Let’s do it again,” he replied. Both started reading aloud. The sound was loud enough to disturb a few heavy-eyed flyers. Over the next hour and 40 minutes, the duo kept parroting their dialogues, and an irritated flight attendant kept reminding them to lower their pitch. “This was our only chance,” recalls Sharda, who along with his friend started Infra.Market in 2016.





Bust from the Past

