Thoughts on startups

Image: Jeff Haynes / AFP





I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. 26 times I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life and that is why I succeed.

—Michael Jordan

Former American basketball player



Don’t worry about failure; you only have to be right once.

—Drew Houston,

Co-founder and CEO, Dropbox



Ideas are commodity. Execution of them is not.

—Michael Dell

Founder, chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies



Ideas are easy. Implementation is hard.

—Guy Kawasaki

American venture capitalist



The last 10 percent it takes to launch something takes as much energy as the first 90 percent.

—Rob Kalin

Co-founder, Etsy



The way to get started is to quit talking and start doing.

—Walt Disney

Co-founder, Disney



Always deliver more than expected.

—Larry Page

Co-founder, Google



Trust your instincts.

—Estée Lauder

Co-founder, Estée Lauder Companies



No growth hack, brilliant marketing idea, or sales team can save you long-term if you don’t have a sufficiently good product.

—Sam Altman

Former president, Y Combinator



If you are not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you’ve launched too late.

—Reid Hoffman

Co-founder, LinkedIn



Bad shit is coming. It always is in a startup. The odds of getting from launch to liquidity without some kind of disaster happening are one in a thousand. So don’t get demoralised.

—Paul Graham

Co-founder, Y Combinator



I think not focusing on money makes you sane, because in the long run it can probably drive you crazy.

—Kevin Systrom

Co-founder, Instagram

