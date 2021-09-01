India's seeing a flurry of new unicorn startups. What's going on, and what's next?

In 2016, India had five unicorns in the elite club—a breakout moment considering that between 2011 and 2015, the country had produced six unicorns



Krishna Depura is blessed with an elephant’s memory. What he prefers to talk about, though, is a mythical animal, and an unprecedented moment, which he witnessed a decade ago. In 2011, InMobi, a privately-held mobile adtech startup, turned unicorn with a value of over a billion dollars. “It was like wow,” recalls the co-founder of sales readiness platform Mindtickle. In September that year, SoftBank had handed InMobi a hefty cheque of $200 million, making it India’s first unicorn. Around the same time—August 2011—Depura, along with three friends, turned entrepreneur by embarking on a virtual treasure hunt. The engineers rolled out Mindtickle, which started as a gamification platform for corporates.





