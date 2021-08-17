How Mindtickle wooed customers and investors to turn unicorn

(From left) Nishant Mungali, Co-founder & CPO; Krishna Depura, Co-founder & CEO; Deepak Diwakar, Co-founder & CTO, Mindtickle

A

decade back, four engineers started a virtual treasure hunt for fun. In fact, it was more of a part-time hobby for Krishna Depura, Deepak Diwakar, Nishant Mungali and Mohit Garg. The idea was not only to do something interesting, which could be at the intersection of fun and learning, but also transform the boring life of corporates. Tickled with the tantalising prospects of making a business out of their passion, the grads went to a bunch of investors in 2011, pitched them the idea of Mindtickle, and positioned the startup as a sort of gamification platform for corporates. “We thought we had figured out the sweet spot for the B2B product,” recalls Depura.

Back in 2012, Accel backed the dream of four engineers who dared to thnk differently. “When we spoke to the Mindtickle team, what delighted us was that they were willing to think out of the box,” recalls Dinesh Katiyar, partner at

based out of Silicon Valley. Early stage investors, he explains, can't get too hung up on the very specifics of the business plan. The entrepreneurs were excited about the new landscape, and were trying to take an initial stab at how to create value on that landscape. “And very often, you might be wrong about your initial stab,” he says. Mindtickle did pivot in 2015. Katiyar calls it a part of the learning experience. The team, he points out, realised two things. First, only gamification won’t be enough. Second, broad learning—because that could end up getting caught in HR departments—was a bit slower. “You can’t learn these things by doing research on the web,” he says, adding that the team was smart enough to make a course correction.