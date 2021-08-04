Cover story: Why SoftBank changed gears in India

Every economic cycle will have summers and winters, but we are not seasonal investors. We stand behind founders who are executing their bold visions.: Munish Varma, Managing partner, SoftBank Investment Advisers India

Until the lockdown hit in March 2020, like most firms, SoftBank India’s team used to meet once a week on a Monday meeting. But things changed as everyone started adapting to working from home. The 12-member team now met online twice a week as it had become all the more important to assess the impact of the lockdown on the portfolio firms, some of which had to halt operations abruptly. These included ride-hailing service provider Ola, hotel aggregator Oyo Rooms, omnichannel eyeware brand Lenskart and logistics firm Delhivery.



“When the pandemic struck, we wanted to understand the new status quo. While we were still under lockdown, China was theoretically coming out of it, so what were the lessons that we could take from them?” explains Sumer Juneja, partner and head of investing in India at SoftBank India Investment Advisors over a Zoom call from his office in Worli, Mumbai.





