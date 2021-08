Lovlina Borgohain (in blue) settled for a bronze medal as she lost to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the women’s welterweight semi-final boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 4, 2021. Lovlina Borgohain is the first Olympics medallist from Assam and the only boxing medal winner for India in Tokyo 2020