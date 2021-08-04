The Indian Algorithmic Services: When AI gets to decide who gets welfare

Image: Shutterstock





C

hapter 4 of the 2018-19 Economic Survey lays out an ambitious roadmap for the government of India to use data ‘of the people, by the people, and for the people’. Part of the report is dedicated to praising the Samagra Vedika initiative of the government of Telangana, described as a scheme which integrates data across government databases.

multiple sources of data, complex statistical and computational logics to analyse and process this data, and their increasing use in decisions with social consequences. The entanglements of government administration and AI are fundamentally changing the nature of governance and the relationship between the citizen and the state.

technology, regulation and society. He is a former Mozilla Fellow