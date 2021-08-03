From incredulous to incredible: How OfBusiness turned into a profitable unicorn

T

he funder’s journey as a founder started on an incredibly incredulous note. For Asish Mohapatra—who was a venture capitalist with Matrix Partners India for five years before he turned entrepreneur by co-founding OfBusiness in 2015—his frequent tryst with episodes of disbelief started quite early. The first, and the biggest, was that having a VC background is of little help. “Being a VC,” reckons the co-founder and chief executive officer of OfBusiness, “is no advantage at all.” Mohapatra explains. In 2016, the investor pitch of the former ITC and McKinsey executive got repeatedly rejected for a staggering 73 times in a span of just six months. “Isn’t that incredible and incredulous,” he asks.