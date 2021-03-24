  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

India's 100 unicorns: The sectors they represent, and the cities they are in

A Credit Suisse report reveals as many as 100 unicorns in India, with a combined valuation of $240 billion. A look at these unicorns, their sectors, location, valuation, and more

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 24, 2021 11:56:51 AM IST
Updated: Mar 24, 2021 01:52:53 PM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Photo of the Day: Another Holi amid Covid-19
Mental wellbeing: There's an app for that