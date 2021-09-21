Brick&Bolt: How the uncle-nephew duo is reimagining the messy world of construction with technology

Jayesh Rajpurohit (left) and nephew Arpit believe a shared value system has helped them taste success

Image: Nishant Ratnakar for Forbes India



It wasn’t the most supportive reaction from family. “Online ghar kaun banayega (who would want to build a house through online)?” asked Jayesh Rajpurohit’s mother when he floated the idea behind his startup Brick&Bolt to her and his sisters.



But that didn’t deter him from working towards it. “There are two things that are considered most complicated in India—hosting a wedding and making a house,” says Jayesh, 41. “It’s this belief I wanted to change.”





“ This industry lacks a data-driven approach. With Brick&Bolt, I saw that they had the potential to convert unorganised to organised and that they were going to be a game changer.”

Meghna Agarwal, angel investor, and co-founder, IndiQube

