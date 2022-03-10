



If 2020 was all about navigating the new normal, battling global inflationary pressures and the ravaging second wave, and continuing to grow its market share were Britannia Industries’ focus in 2021. “People and their safety need to be at the core of whatever we do,” says Varun Berry, managing director, Britannia Industries.



Reacting to the second wave became crucial as 70 percent of its workforce is engaged in sales and manufacturing. “Britannia was one of the few FMCG companies that mandated its sales teams to work from home when the second wave created havoc… we believed it was the need of the hour and distribution focus was secondary,” says Ritesh Rana, head of human resources.





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

(This story appears in the 11 March, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)