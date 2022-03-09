



At RealPage, engagement with an employee starts even before they join. Take RealConnect, an initiative to ease a candidate into the organisation.



“During the selection process, a candidate’s focus is on putting their best foot forward and they miss out on asking key questions about the organisation,” says Rekha Narendra, vice president and HR head-India. “Once the offer is in hand, we give them ample opportunities to clarify any queries about the company’s programmes and policies. It’s a great way to start bonding with the new hire.”



RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency into asset performance, leverage data insights and monetise space to create incremental yields.





(This story appears in the 11 March, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)