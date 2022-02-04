While remote working may be more convenient for many employees, there is a growing risk of proximity bias.

The Future Forum consortium's new Pulse report shows just how massively remote working has been adopted by the world's knowledge workers. It also notes the significant increase in remote working among demographics previously underrepresented in knowledge work, including women and mothers, and underlines how "proximity bias" is emerging as a new risk in the world of work.



According to the Pulse survey released in January 2022 by the Future Forum consortium, people of color, women and working mothers are "are thriving with the rise of newfound location and schedule flexibility." The report surveyed 10,737 knowledge workers around the world, from the United States to Japan to Germany.





Battling "proximity bias"

