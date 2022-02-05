A ubiquitous presence on the catwalk before the pandemic, the Hadid sisters have recently had their place in the spotlight stolen by a new generation of models.

Once ubiquitous on the catwalks and in the advertising campaigns of the biggest fashion houses, the recent crop of star models seem to have all but deserted the fashion sphere. Take the latest Balenciaga campaign, for example, which sees the most coveted models of the planet replaced by Isabelle Huppert, Justin Bieber or Kim Kardashian. So what's going on? Could it be a case for the fashion police?



They were everywhere! The Hadid sisters—Gigi and Bella—more or less reigned as queens of fashion until 2020, the year that brought the covid-19 pandemic. Darlings of the biggest fashion houses, the two daughters of the former model Yolanda Hadid were a ubiquitous presence on the catwalks, and even more so in the ads of major brands. The pandemic, through the cancellation of physical fashion shows, seems to have changed the game, even if that's not the only factor at play. More inclusive, and increasingly focused on all things digital, brands are now turning to voices, more than to bodies— although star models also have things to say—as much as to influencers committed to causes, with whom the public identifies, not to mention virtual models. All of which makes us wonder what's in store for the future of modeling, which is nevertheless inseparable from the fashion industry.





