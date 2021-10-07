Esports: The 2021 'League of Legends World Championship' kicks off in Iceland

Team Beyond Gaming (L) and team Cloud9 compete during the League of Legends World Championship Play-Ins Stage on October 6, 2021 in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Image: Wojciech Wandzel/Riot Games Inc. via Getty Images



Tuesday, October 5 saw the start of the 11th "League of Legends" video games world championship—one of the leading competitions in the field of e-sports. Indeed, the 2020 event final drew some 45 million viewers outside of China. Needless to say, the championship is a big deal for gamers, and the event has gained almost legendary status for players in this Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game.



