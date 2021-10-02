Konami's 'eFootball' release mocked by fans

The Konami logo is pictured at company's booth during the Tokyo Game Show in Chiba Prefecture on September 30, 2021.

Image: Charly Triballeau / AFP



It was meant to "signal a new era of virtual football", but Konami's "eFootball 2022" appears to have missed the goal, with players mocking its graphics and gameplay.



The new free-to-play title from the Japanese firm is the latest release in one of the best-selling video game franchises, eFootball, previously known as Pro Evolution Soccer.



The much-anticipated "eFootball 2022" came out Thursday on PlayStation, Xbox and PC in an attempt to reach a broad sweep of fans.



_

Really bad start