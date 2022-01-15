Viewers can procure items to dress like characters in 'Emily in Paris' season 2.

What do "Emily in Paris," "Squid Game," and "Bridgerton" have in common? They are all series shown on Netflix, and all three have influenced fashion trends in recent months. The platform seems to have extended its reign beyond streaming, calling the shots for our wardrobes to the point of influencing our buying behavior. Corsets, retro tracksuits, berets, and bell-bottoms are among the pieces that have made an unlikely comeback this year under the streaming giant's leadership.



Successive lockdowns and social distancing measures plus Netflix's considerable global impact have turned us into series addicts, moving from one binging session to another faster than our videoconferences with the boss. And that's all it took for the streaming giant's creations to start seriously influencing our buying habits, especially in fashion. From the period pieces of "Bridgerton," including constricting corsets, to the minimalist sweatsuits and sneakers of "Squid Game" and the perfect '70s style of "Halston" and "The Serpent," our wardrobes began to resemble those of our fictional heroes, even when the clothes in question probably didn't really belong there.





