Are 'likes' going out of fashion in the world of social networks?

Image: Look Studio / Shutterstock



Like or dislike? On almost all social networks, the little "Like" has served as fuel for the ego-nomics of the web. Fortunes have been built on thumbs up. Personalities have emerged from this popular, ongoing vote of approval. In the beginning we loved to like. It was a fresh gesture. Imperceptibly we all became media onto ourselves, seeking audiences and seeking approval via Likes. And this quest for approval has both brought out talent and created monsters. Because this systematic judgment of our posts, photos, actions and gestures has become the critic of our lives and the consequences of this have been nothing short of disastrous. Here is the third episode of the After calendar, our 2022 trend book.



An internal study of the Meta group, revealed by a leak last year, showed, among other things, that Instagram was weighing heavily on the mental health of young girls. With the multitude of edited and filtered photos posted on the image-centric social network, young female users have developed new complexes. According to a survey conducted by Edelman for Dove, 71% of girls reported editing or covering up a body part before posting a photo on social media. Nearly three in ten girls (29%) acknowledged feeling less beautiful after looking at photos of their friends online.





Young and depressed: the ransom of likes

Brands quitting social media

What if views were more important than likes?

