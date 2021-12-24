TikTok usage has increased year over year among Gen Zers and Millennials.

TikTok, Instagram or YouTube? Which social network is currently the most-used by young Americans? A study looked at social media usage among Generation Z and Millennials, and how this usage has changed in 2021. The results of the two rankings might not be what you expect...



Against all odds, YouTube leads the way among Gen Zers in the United States. In a study conducted by YPulse*, Gen Z usage of the video platform stood at 77%, more than for any other social network. Despite taking first place, Gen Z YouTube usage is down slightly from its 2020 figure of 79%. Moreover, Generation Z remained addicted to Instagram in 2021, with a usage rate of 67%, up from 62% in 2020. TikTok is the only social network to show significant growth, with 64% of young Americans using the Chinese platform, compared to 45% in 2020.





Generation Z (% October 2021/October 2020)



Millennials (% October 2021/October 2020)