The Bernie Sanders meme, which went viral on social media, helped boost sales for the creator of his mittens.

Image: Brendan Smialowski / AFP



If we asked you to think of a "pop culture moment," what would come to mind? A movie release, a sporting event or the launch of a new TV series? While Millennials' tastes are different from those of Gen Z, both generations agree that the pop culture moments they're most interested in involve social networks, with memes and viral videos leading the way.



What's the magic formula for appealing to Generation Z and Millennials? According to a study conducted by YPulse*, memes and viral videos are now the pop culture moments these younger generations care most about, more than movie releases or sporting events. Some 55% of Generation Z respondents say their generation cares about viral videos and memes on social networks, while 48% of Millennials think the same. Music comes in second place, with a new album or song release scoring 48% for Generation Z and 38% for Millennials. Finally, the video games world comes in third place, with 48% of Gen Z and 33% of Millennials saying that their generation is interested in new video game releases.





Which pop culture moments do Gen Z and Millennials feel their generation cares about?