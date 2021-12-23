Research identified Bulgarian moussaka as the most CO2-intensive specialty among popular European dishes.

Beef-heavy Bulgarian moussaka tops the list of Europe's most CO2-intensive culinary specialties. Researchers have calculated the carbon footprint of several commonly cooked European dishes. Other beef-based recipes, such as Flemish beef stew and goulash, are logically among the most carbon-intensive dishes.





Top 10 European dishes with the highest carbon footprints (in grams of CO2 equivalent):