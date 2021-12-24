Image: Fotosearch / Getty Images
Fear of death increases in exact proportion to increase in wealth.
—Ernest Hemingway
American novelist
Wealth flows from energy and ideas.
—William Feather
American publisher and author
We can have democracy in this country or we can have great wealth concentrated in the hands of a few, but we can’t have both.
—Louis D Brandeis
American lawyer
Wealth is the ability to fully experience life.
—Henry David Thoreau
American naturalist
Contentment is the only real wealth.
—Alfred Nobel
Swedish inventor
If we command our wealth, we shall be rich and free; if our wealth commands us, we are poor indeed.
—Edmund Burke
Irish statesman
Wealth and compassion are opposites.
—Munshi Premchand
Author
We have no more right to consume happiness without producing it than to consume wealth without producing it.
—George Bernard Shaw
Irish playwright
How should we begin to make amends for raising a generation obsessed with the pursuit of material wealth and indifferent to so much else?
—Tony Judt
British-American historian
It’s pretty hard to tell what does bring happiness; poverty and wealth have both failed.
—Kin Hubbard
American humourist
I strongly believe that those of us who are privileged to have wealth should contribute significantly to try and create a better world for the millions who are far less privileged.
—Azim Premji
Entrepreneur
