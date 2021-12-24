Image: Fotosearch / Getty Images



Fear of death increases in exact proportion to increase in wealth.

—Ernest Hemingway

American novelist



Wealth flows from energy and ideas.

—William Feather

American publisher and author



We can have democracy in this country or we can have great wealth concentrated in the hands of a few, but we can’t have both.

—Louis D Brandeis

American lawyer



Wealth is the ability to fully experience life.

—Henry David Thoreau

American naturalist



Contentment is the only real wealth.

—Alfred Nobel

Swedish inventor



If we command our wealth, we shall be rich and free; if our wealth commands us, we are poor indeed.

—Edmund Burke

Irish statesman



Wealth and compassion are opposites.

—Munshi Premchand

Author



We have no more right to consume happiness without producing it than to consume wealth without producing it.

—George Bernard Shaw

Irish playwright



How should we begin to make amends for raising a generation obsessed with the pursuit of material wealth and indifferent to so much else?

—Tony Judt

British-American historian



It’s pretty hard to tell what does bring happiness; poverty and wealth have both failed.

—Kin Hubbard

American humourist



I strongly believe that those of us who are privileged to have wealth should contribute significantly to try and create a better world for the millions who are far less privileged.

—Azim Premji

Entrepreneur







(This story appears in the 24 December, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)