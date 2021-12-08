Pinterest reveals its 175 incoming trends for 2022.

Image: Courtesy of Pinterest



What will be the top trends of 2022? With the end of the year fast approaching, Pinterest is looking ahead to the incoming trends in decoration, fashion, beauty, travel and even cooking. After another year of lockdowns, restrictions and often gloomy news, internet users are looking for originality and color, and they're certainly not averse to breaking with convention.



With 400 million users worldwide, Pinterest has identified 175 emerging trends that may well shape 2022.





Originality and retro inspirationsx`

Wellbeing at home

A taste for travel