Quartz, jade, amethyst: The stones taking over the beauty industry

Jade is a stone that's particularly popular in cosmetics for its anti-aging benefits.

Image: Shutterstock



At the crossroads between holistic beauty and spirituality—or parascience—one major trend of the moment involves using gemstones and crystals as part of your beauty routine. Stones like jade, quartz, moonstone and amethyst are progressively making their way into bathrooms in the form of rollers, facial skincare and even makeup, bringing their energy and virtues firmly into the mainstream.



Who would have thought it? Gemstones and crystals are no longer the preserve of jewelers. And while lithotherapy—from the Greek lithos (stone) and therapeia (cure)— may be nothing new for those who have long believed in the power of stones to fight against stress, certain sleep disorders, or even certain forms of pain, the concept has recently been making inroads into the mainstream, notably in the cosmetics industry. Brands and chains, as well as beauty salons, are all starting to offer products and treatments based on stone and crystal extracts, whether to fight skin aging, boost radiance or soothe skin.



A new vision of beauty

Different stones, different virtues