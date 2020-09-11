Makeup Artist Berry Bajwa is touching hearts worldwide with her magical makeup skills

In the neoteric times, the field of fashion is reaching great heights and the job opportunities in this profession are escalating by leaps and bounds. Also, makeup artists with appropriate skills are capable of presenting skills at the national and international levels. A significant name, Berry Bajwa is a professional makeup artist who has accomplished an international platform with her work. She was born and brought up in India . She discovered her adoration for makeup while working at fashion shows as a designer. Apart from designing outfits, she paid extra attention towards makeup of the models. After having little knowledge, she embarked on practicing makeup and demonstrated several distinct looks on herself first. She was one of those personalities who always try to learn things by herself and for makeup, she began watching makeup tutorials and attended several master classes offline and online. Also, she affirms that everything she accomplishes in her life is with god’s grace and presently, she has become proficient in the field of makeup by working at a global level. Additionally, social media has been a great influence for her and with a fan base of more than 1 million . She has become an inspiration for everyone. Moreover, having a strong determination and passion for her profession, she had an eye to ace the perfect look with her makeup skills. Also, she believes that makeup magnifies the beauty which an individual already carries. Having intricate details about this field, she is providing online classes to her fans. She is of the view that the preferences of the followers should always be a priority. For her followers, she always comes up with unique makeup and skincare videos which are always appreciated by a lot of people over social media. The praise she gets for her talent gives her a feeling of euphoria.Besides this, Berry states that beauty exists in every woman and the only thing which is required is the appropriate set of skills and right makeup to enhance it. Additionally, as a makeup educator, she focuses on every single concept linked with makeup while delivering lessons to her clients. During an interview, she was asked which Bollywood actress she would like to style; “Deepika Padukone” was the response. The makeup skills which she acquired by self-learning is a talent she carries and she is touching the lives of many people with her impeccable work. She believes in less is more and always prefers natural makeup and focuses more on carving out the features. She love to create Glass Skin, Chiseled Cheekbones and magical eyes on her clients while Smokey eyes with glossy nude lips is her signature makeup look. Also, this pandemic has given her an opportunity where she treated her followers with various makeup tutorials so that they stay motivated during the tough period. Apart from this, she has filmed a few tutorials for budding artists who were passionate about makeup during the lockdown period. She did virtual makeup classes in several parts of the world like India, the United States and Canada. Being a conscious citizen of Earth, her latest work aimed at spreading awareness about prioritising safety over everything whilst this pandemic. During the bridal shoot, bridal wore a mask which was completely matching with her Bridal lehnga thus representing an Indian traditional outfit. The makeup done for the bridal was subtle and magical. The main attention was Soft Smokey Eyes with glass skin and pink hues all over.she focused on enhancing the eyes because with mask on,eyes speaks volume. Being a concious citizen of Earth, her latest work aimed at spreading awareness about prioritising safety over everything during this pandemic. At the end of the day creativity is your best makeup skill , don't be afraid to experiment – Berry Bajwa