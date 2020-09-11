Sceptre Medical India recognised as 'India's most admirable healthcare brand-2020

Sceptre Medical India, a leading manufacturer of antiseptic and disinfectants, has been awarded India's Most Admirable Healthcare Brand -2020 (Category: Emerging Healthcare Brands) for its impeccable contribution to the healthcare industry. The COVID-19 pandemic has not only put global health systems into unprecedented stress but has also brought 'hygiene' and 'healthcare' into the mainstream conversation. Hospitals, testing laboratories, and other health service providers have globally emerged as the front-end flagbearers of safety, well-being and patient prosperity. Some firms are holding the fort behind the curtain and Sceptre Medical India Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as one of the leading warriors during the Coronavirus pandemic. With a presence in antiseptics, wet wipes and disinfectants segments, Sceptre's product range includes hand hygiene and skin antiseptics, surface and environment disinfectants, instrument disinfectants, haemodialysis disinfectants, wet wipes, antiseptic swab stick for skin preparation, and other ancillary medical accessories. Theis delighted to award Sceptre Medical India with India's Most Admirable Healthcare Brand-2020 for its unwavering efforts in achieving technical and technological competence, advanced products, prime focus on ethics and compliance, constant endeavour to commit to delivering its products and services. It's objective to build customer-centric capabilities of diversified field force using new-age learning tools, in the field of antiseptics, wet wipes and disinfectants. Under the able leadership of Mr Sanjay Manocha (Managing Director), Sceptre Medical, India Pvt Ltd, has emerged as a market leader with a distribution network spreading all over India, and around the globe. Mr Manocha started his career over 25 years ago with the trading of medical devices and other allied productshaving a strong focus on aligning Sceptre's product offerings and technological capabilities to local, regional and global market demands, strengthening strategic partnerships, and optimizing the manufacturing footprint to support sustainable growth. Along with Mr Sanjay Manocha, Ms Archna Manocha and Mr Siddharth Manocha have also played a pivotal role in shaping Sceptre as a market leader. Ms Manocha oversees Sceptre's operations, purchasing and program management, lean manufacturing implementation and strategies for business growth along with administerial management. Mr Siddharth Manocha (BBA LL.B.) having a diverse experience in Corporate and Tax Laws oversees legal compliance for applicable state and central laws. He masterminds marketing and sales prospects of the company, corporate communications, risk management as well as internal audits. He also works closely with Sceptre's executive team to develop and implement growth opportunities in the industry. Spectre has been a pioneer in the pharmaceutical and medical devices industry with its clients ranging over 65 hospitals like Max Healthcare, Fortis, Fresenius Medical Care, Apollo Hospitals, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre. Sceptre has also emerged as a notable icon in the pharma field by adding corporate giants like American Express, NDTV, Citi Bank, Accenture, Abbott and the like to its clientele. With its growing recognition all over the country, Sceptre is set to become the favourite household brand in providing a one-stop solution for disinfection. Spectre recently became one of the first pharmaceutical companies in the region to introduce a line of Ayurvedic disinfection products. Leveraging on its decade long experience in disinfection segment and response to the current pandemic, Sceptre diversified its product offerings by adding Ayurvedic products like hand sanitizers, hand soaps, fruits and vegetables' cleaner, introduced with the sole aim of bringing effective sanitization and disinfection to homes, this product line is slated to establish Sceptre as a pioneer in home-based sanitization and disinfection. With state-of-the-art facilities and dedicated professionals, Sceptre has established itself as a supplier of international standard quality products optimizing the use of general formulations, domestic formulations and APIs. One core revolutionary product concept has evolved into a whole family of advanced products each characterized by a particular convenient application and all delivering reliable efficacy, excellent skin tolerability and maximum safety. Sceptre's adept specialists, skilled chemical engineers, efficient workforce and matchless resources have enabled Sceptre to serve the demands of various sectors with quality solutions which ensure that its products meet global standards. Sceptre has a GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified manufacturing facility wherein it manufactures over 35 different formulations. Sceptre has also been certified by The Certification Body of TÜV SÜD South Asia Private Limited for implementing a Quality Management System per ISO 9001:2015 for the scope of Design, Manufacture & Supply of Hand Sanitizers, Antiseptic Solutions & Disinfectants. With a technical collaboration with RHEOSOL NW-Chemie GmbH, a German leader in cleaning agents, disinfectants, detergents, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and cosmetics, competitive prices, wide distribution channel and on-time delivery schedules, Sceptre is all poised to emerge as a global leader during the coming decade. The Brand Story is delighted to bestow Sceptre Medical India with 'India's Most Admirable Healthcare Brand-2020' (Category: Emerging Healthcare Brands) for rising above the challenge and helping our medical warriors in enhancing the level of patient care. Mr Abhay Kaushik, Editor-in-Chief and Director, The Brand Story, shared, "Like Sceptre, we need more companies to come forth and offer its expertise in nation-building by providing solutions to real-world problems. We appreciate the work that Sceptre has done in disinfection and sanitization industry."This unique television and digital series by The Brand Story aim to honour healthcare brands that are rising above challenges and recognizing initiatives that have made a remarkable and positive impact on their patients and the healthcare industry.The Brand Story is an end-to-end Media and Event Services company. Our Service offerings include targeted media coverage across platforms, content creation for TV and other media platforms. The Brand Story is the promoter of India's Most Admirable Brands (telecast partners: National TV channels), India's Most Admirable Workplace, Indian Brand & Leadership Conclave featuring "India's Top Minds, Leading Brands of India", Elite Brands and ICAN Summit – A Cancer awareness programme.