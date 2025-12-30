Anamika Khanna: Nothing is permanent

Anamika Khanna—fondly known as AK—lives in a sanctuary that reflects her refined artistic eye.

Her home is filled with beautifully curated artworks, including a striking embroidered panel designed by her. The lawn is the heart of the home, where the family gathers for meals lovingly prepared by the designer, always with an emphasis on health and warmth.

Khanna’s mother has been her greatest role model. Not a single day passes by without a call from her that recharges her.

She credits her mother for everything she knows—her art, her needlework, the precise folding and filling of the perfect samosa, and, above all, the resilience that shapes her life and work.