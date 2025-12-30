Anamika Khanna: Nothing is permanent

A peek into Anamika Khanna’s thoughtfully curated home, where art, family traditions and her mother’s influence shape a life of creativity and purpose

By Mexy Xavier
Last Updated: Dec 30, 2025, 18:12 IST1 min
Prefer us on Google
New
Anamika Khanna, creative director and founder of Anamika Khanna and AK|OK
Anamika Khanna, creative director and founder of Anamika Khanna and AK|OK
Join Us On
FacebookTwitterInstagramLinkedinSpotifyYouTube
Advertisement

Anamika Khanna—fondly known as AK—lives in a sanctuary that reflects her refined artistic eye.

Her home is filled with beautifully curated artworks, including a striking embroidered panel designed by her. The lawn is the heart of the home, where the family gathers for meals lovingly prepared by the designer, always with an emphasis on health and warmth.

Khanna’s mother has been her greatest role model. Not a single day passes by without a call from her that recharges her.

She credits her mother for everything she knows—her art, her needlework, the precise folding and filling of the perfect samosa, and, above all, the resilience that shapes her life and work.

First Published: Dec 30, 2025, 18:17

Subscribe Now

(This story appears in the Dec 26, 2025 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, Click here.)

  • Home
    • /
  • Life
    • /
  • Anamika-khanna-nothing-is-permanent
Advertisement
Advertisement

What others are reading

Advertisement

Latest News