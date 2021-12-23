Ankush Sachdeva, Co-founder and CEO, ShareChat

Image: Sevaprakash Lakshmanan for Forbes India



Hours after the Indian government banned the use of TikTok and a host of other Chinese apps on grounds of “national security”, Ankush Sachdeva got to work. The co-founder and CEO of ShareChat, a local language social media app, marshalled his team to create a replica of the popular Chinese short video platform. In the next 30 hours, Moj—the team’s TikTok copy—was ready for download on the Play Store.



Today, Moj is India’s leading short video platform with over 160 million monthly active users (MAUs). ShareChat, too, claims 160 million MAUs. “The growth has been tremendous,” says Sachdeva, 28, modest to a fault.





(This story appears in the 31 December, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)