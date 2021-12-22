Aman Gupta (left) and Sameer Mehta, co-founders, boAt, say that they are not in the valuation game

Image: Emmanual Karbhari for Forbes India



What is the most important thing to keep in mind while building a boat? While most rookies would focus on strength, stability and aesthetics, Aman Gupta knew the silver bullet. A boat, he stresses, must not leak. “We believe in earning money and not burning money,” says the co-founder of boAt, India’s biggest homegrown consumer electronics brand. “We are perhaps the first direct-to-consumer brand to cross ₹1,000 crore in sales, and remain profitable from the first year.”





(This story appears in the 31 December, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)