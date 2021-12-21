Abhinav Asthana, co-founder and CEO, Postman

Image: Hemant Mishra for Forbes India



When we started, there was a lot of scepticism, and bias even, among people in India that one cannot build a global product from India,” Abhinav Asthana, co-founder and CEO of Postman, said in a recent interview with Forbes India. So there was little incentive for customers in the US, the world’s biggest technology market, to take the idea of an Indian-origin product company seriously.



Today, companies like Postman are at the forefront of a massive shift that is overhauling that perception—bringing world-class software products to customers around the world. In Postman’s case, the tech is about making it ever so easy for businesses to use APIs or application program interfaces—pieces of software that allow disparate applications to talk to each other.





