Flush with funds: Can startups revive India's economy?

Startups are a better bet over traditional companies as it gives employees the chance to experiment: Says Charu Gupta, Vice president, marketing and strategy planning at edtech

For two years, Nagarjuna Cherivirala worked at a political strategy multinational company, but found little scope to make decisions or for personal development. Frustrated, he quit and decided to join a startup. “Startups, I feel, are the best platform to grow as a professional,” says the 27-year-old who, in 2019, joined Lokal, a hyperlocal regional language content application providing district-level news, jobs, and classifieds. “At Lokal, I have been actively devising strategies, taking decisions for the team, and doing much more than the scope of my role.” Today, he is the head of operations-classified business at Lokal and works with all the departments. “I get to experience every vertical, be it marketing, content management or market research.”



Charu Gupta says startups are a better bet over traditional companies as it gives employees the chance to experiment. “Even with 12 years of work experience, while looking for a job during the pandemic, I felt employers were taking candidates like me for granted. They would change the scope of work, not pay as per market standards, compromise the function or roles, and even the number of holidays,” says Gupta, who is now vice president, marketing and strategy planning at edtech startup Byju’s. “Now, working with a startup of this scale, not only do I have flexibility, but also the opportunity to learn by doing more than what is in my job description.”





