Dozee: Enabling contactless check-ups

Gaurav Parchani (left) and Mudit Dandwate

Image: Selvaprakash Lakshmanan for Forbes India



(This story appears in the 12 February, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

For Mudit Dandwate and Gaurav Parchani, their ageing parents gave them a reason to set up Dozee.In their 60s, their parents realised the need to constantly monitor their health, particularly since they stayed far away from them. That’s when the IIT graduates quit their jobs to set up Dozee—India’s first contactless health monitor that helps track chronic cardiac conditions, hypertension and respiratory disorders through a device placed under the mattress.“As the Covid-19 crisis showed us, health care infrastructure in India and many countries across the world is broken,” says Dandwate. “India had just about 1 lakh ICU beds for more than a billion people. We are living in a data-centred world, and Dozee helps to monitor data as accurately as any advanced medical device.”Dandwate and Parchani met while working at Altair Engineering, where they designed race car simulators. The former focussed on the engineering side, even becoming the lead driver, while the latter was into statistics and computing. After two years, the duo quit their jobs, largely due to a strong belief that they needed to create high impact solutions.“We spent the next five years developing the device,” says Parchani. In 2019, Dandwate and Parchani launched Dozee, which can capture the body’s micro-vibrations. “We benchmarked the product against other medical equipment to prove we are more than 98.4 percent accurate while being contactless,” says Parchani.Since then, Dozee is being used by over 14,000 hospitals and homes. The data is collected in real-time and can be monitored easily by doctors on the dashboard and the app. Changes in readings are sent immediately to doctors or family members. The device has two variants: The basic one that costs ₹7,999, and another with an oximeter that costs ₹9,999. Over the next year, the company plans to ramp up its user base to over 1.5 lakh.“Dozee is a continuous, contact-free vitals monitor with remote monitoring capabilities and alert system that converts any bed into a step-down ICU in less than 2 minutes,” says Dr Harish Pillai, CEO of Aster India. “This will aid in the rapid spread of home-based care across our country.”