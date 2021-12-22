Adwaita Nayar (left), CEO, Nykaa Fashion, and Anchit Nayar, CEO, Beauty Ecommerce, Nykaa

Image: Madhu Kapparath



Around 2012, when Adwaita Nayar was graduating from Yale University, her mother, Falguni Nayar, was looking at foraying into entrepreneurship with Nykaa. From researching what kind of business Nayar could set up to setting up the wireframes sitting in her bedroom, Adwaita has seen all the initial struggles.



In tough times, unlike her mother who had a lot more experience, Adwaita found it difficult to remain thick-skinned. “Back then, I was so young… I realised entrepreneurship is so hard and such a roller-coaster—there are so many highs and lows,” she says.



After working at Nykaa for a few months, she took up a job at Bain & Company in New York as an associate consultant for a year. However, she quit that and rejoined Nykaa.





What next?

(This story appears in the 31 December, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)