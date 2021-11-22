

This “live commerce” trend is massively popular in China where it is projected to become a 961 billion yuan ($135 billion) industry this year, according to Chinese data provider iResearch



Soon after Unlock 1.0 was announced in July 2020 after the first wave of Covid-19 infections receded, Chitresh Parihar found himself in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar shopping for his “sartorial needs”. But stores in the otherwise bustling neighbourhood were still mostly shut. If open, they barely had a trickle of customers coming in. “I asked one shopkeeper what he was doing to stay afloat in these conditions,” says the 31-year-old.



“He said, ‘We did not take online channels seriously earlier, but now we have to do something on that front.’ I asked if he was thinking of making a website?” continues Parihar. “And he said, ‘We have spoken to a few vendors but that is not something that can generate results for us immediately, so, on customer’s demand we are providing them with WhatsApp video calls to showcase our products. Then whichever products they like, we send them payment links separately. After receiving the payment, we courier the products to them.’”





A New Approach to Ecommerce