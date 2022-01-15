Image: Shutterstock
Every week, catch up on the best long form stories from Forbes India. Often peppered with our binge-worthy podcasts, videos or infographics too.
1) Running to stand still
This month, the Vodafone Idea (VI) board approved of a government option (aid)–to convert the full amount of interest on spectrum auction and AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues, which it owes to the government, into equity. With this move, the government will soon become VI’s largest shareholder. The deal does not change much for the Centre or the company. But is it attractive as a corporate seeking urgent funding? Experts are weighing in. For more
2) In conversation with...
Deepinder Goyal of Zomato sat down for a candid conversation with Forbes India. This chat reveals his sharp instincts as a founder and an investor. A quick read about Goyal's chemistry with Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa and trigger to invest in the company, the heady IPO success and how and what has changed in him as a founder. For more
3) A quick play
Zomato is at the confluence of food and hyperlocal ecommerce. What powers the business is the last-mile hyperlocal delivery fleet, of over 3 lakh delivery partners on a monthly active basis. “This is a strong moat and it sets us up well for building one of the most meaningful hyperlocal ecommerce companies in India in the long term,” chirps Deepinder Goyal after the yellow makeover of Blinkit—Grofers' new avatar and Albinder Dhindsa's 10-minute delivery act. Will it help Goyal add more muscle in Zomato's hyperlocal fight against loaded rival Swiggy, aggressive Dunzo and a bunch of upstarts? We offer you some insight. For more
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.