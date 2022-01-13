TCS returned its best fiscal third quarter performance in five years, with revenue growth of 15.4 percent over the same period last year in constant currency terms(Representational image)

Image: Lynsey Addario/Getty Images



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro, all reported strong growth for their fiscal third-quarter, reflecting the sustained faster adoption of cloud computing and digital technologies in their biggest markets. Shares were up in early Mumbai trading for TCS and Infosys.



The numbers—released on Wednesday—are also beginning to reflect the battle lines among the rivals not only for contracts, but also talent. Infosys has clearly come out ahead in revenue growth while TCS has reported a much more stable staff churn. Infosys aggressively kicked up its revenue forecast for the full fiscal, making it the third increase in its guidance in the nine months through December 2021.





Large, and small, contracts

To the cloud

Strong hiring