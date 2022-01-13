New technologies will push the boundaries of cloud nativity, interoperability and low latency

It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future, said Yogi Berra, baseball legend-cum-philosopher. To get a sense of how technology will change over the next decades, connecting the dots on how it has evolved over the last few years could provide some clues.



What is certain is that we are in a period of unprecedented velocity of inter-disciplinary fertilisation of hitherto considered disconnected fields. For example, genetics and neuroscience are leading to the construction of information engineering and artificial neural networks in computing.





