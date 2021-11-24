Indian government is considering to prohibit the use of private cryptocurrencies except ‘certain exceptions’ in an upcoming bill

Image: Shutterstock



Indians investing in cryptocurrencies were spooked in early morning trade on Wednesday, with prices of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu tumbling on local crypto exchanges, following reports that the government is considering to prohibit the use of private cryptocurrencies except ‘certain exceptions’ in an upcoming bill. The government is working to table the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 in parliament during the winter session which starts November 29.



In afternoon trade, Bitcoin prices were down 8.4 percent at Rs 41,47,404, Ethereum down 6.04 percent at Rs 3,13,717, Dogecoin down 12.15 percent at Rs 15.99 and Shiba Inu down 16.11 percent at Rs 0.0028 at the WazirX cryptocurrency exchange. According to media reports, more than 10 crore Indians, including millennials, are said to have invested in cryptocurrencies.



Bitcoin, Ethereum: Private cryptos?

Crypto intermediaries unfazed

Nairit Gala, a 21-year-old crypto investor, is confident that the majority of the crypto market in India should escape unscathed. “In the scenario that a total ban comes, I will explore the option to shift all my crypto holdings to friends' wallets in the US, and parts of Europe." This is exactly why a blanket ban on cryptocurrencies would not be the most judicious step.