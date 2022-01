Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

A couple boards a boat for their pre-wedding shoot on the banks of the Yamuna river on a cold, foggy winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India, January 14, 2022. The capital saw this year's first cold and foggiest day, but the air quality remained in the “very poor” category.