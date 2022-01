Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

India's Virat Kohli (right) celebrates the fall of a wicket with his teammates at the Third Test between South Africa and India at Cape Town, South Africa. Virat stepped down from Indian test captaincy on 15 January 2022, bringing down the curtains on an era as India's most successful Test skipper.