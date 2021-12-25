Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images/AFP



Now the world's most popular fashion house, according to the fashion search platform Lyst, Balenciaga hasn't stopped making the news this year with ideas that seem each more ingenious and avant-garde than the next. From the Simpsons to the metaverse to the brand's ubiquitous red carpet presence at the prestigious MET Gala, here's how Balenciaga rose to become the brand of the year.



Balenciaga seems to draw as much fascination as criticism, thanks largely to a marketing strategy that can only be described as bold—if not totally crazy. Still, the fashion house is the talk of the whole world, it seems, to the point of becoming the most popular brand in the latest Lyst* report on the top trends and brands in the third quarter of 2021. The brand, helmed by Georgian designer and Vetements founder Demna Gvasalia has risen five places in just a few months to challenge Gucci, another brand particularly popular with Gen Z, and which was previously the ranking's undisputed leader.





Fortnite, The Simpsons, Kanye West

Looking to 2022