The course looks at Taylor Swift's career, from her recording debut in Nashville, Tennessee, to her transformation into a global pop icon.

Image: Valerie macon / AFP



Taylor Swift is a serious subject for New York University. The institution recently launched a course dedicated exclusively to the American singer. Students signing up for the class can immerse themselves in the star's musical heritage through lectures and more.





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.