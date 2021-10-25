How music helped the world through the pandemic

Time spent listening to music each week is 18 hours and 24 minutes, or the equivalent of 368 three-minute tracks.



Music has never brought us more comfort than in these difficult times. A new study from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) reveals that covid-19 has led us to form a closer bond with the art form.



The report, based on the opinions of 43,000 people in 21 countries, shows the supportive role that music plays in our daily lives. Indeed, 80% of respondents said that music helped with their emotional well-being during the pandemic. This beneficial effect was particularly pronounced among 16-19 year olds, more than two-thirds of whom said that "new releases from their favorite artists helped them during the pandemic."





Streaming and new audio experiences

