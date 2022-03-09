Members of Korean K-pop group BTS arriving on the red carpet during the K-CON 2014 (Korean Culture Convention) at the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena

Image: Mark Ralston/ AFP



South Korean supergroup BTS return to the stage in Seoul to play for their adoring home-grown fans for the first time since 2019 on Thursday, after tickets for the three-night stadium concerts sold out in minutes.



While Covid-19 emptied arenas and shut clubs worldwide, the K-Pop septet thrived during the pandemic—scoring a string of number one hits, expanding their global fanbase, and reaping record profits.





K-Pop rise

Record profits

